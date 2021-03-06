CBS's Weijia Jiang Got Psaki-Bombed

Reporters need to get up pretty early in the morning if they want to slip one by Jen Psaki. In fact, if they want to do that, they need to change course entirely, because it is damn near impossible to slip one by Jen Psaki.

The Psaki Bomb du Jour arrived courtesy of CBS's Weijia Jiang, who tried to ask a question posed by the Former Guy (basically verboten in that press room) by changing the Former Guy's name to "A lot of Americans."

Jiang asked, "A lot of Americans are saying that, you know, the surges are happening under President Biden's watch, after he reversed some previous policies. So, does the administration take any accountability for what's happening?"

Psaki asked innocently, "Who are the Americans?"

One would imagine Jiang was hoping Psaki wasn't going to ask for that particular specific, but we know our Jen Psaki, and she likes to have her facts straight!

"Well," Jiang hesitated, "I know you don't want to answer to him, but the former president just, um, issued a statement saying that, uh, 'The Biden administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our nation."

Psaki smiled, "Former president Trump?" Just in case, you know, it was former President Obama, or former President Clinton, Bush, or Carter who'd made these statements. You can never be too careful, if you're Jen Psaki, am I right?

"Yes," said Jiang.

Oh, dear. If mercy existed in this world, an opaque cone of shame would have descended from the ceiling to cover Jiang and shield her from what was to come next. Alas, no such cone appeared.

"We don't take our advice or counsel from former president Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane, but ineffective over the last four years. We're gonna chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they are safe when they cross our border," answered Psaki, before moving on to the next reporter.

So, kids, that's the story of how Jen Psaki dispensed with the reporter who attempted to get her to engage with the Former Guy's pathetic attempts to stay relevant.

BOOM.