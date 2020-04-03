Misogynist Trump Yells At CBS Reporter For Questioning Kushner Remarks: 'You Ought To Be Ashamed'

As usual, Donald Trump flipped out on a female reporter during his daily coronavirus press conference. He really hates answering questions, especially when they involve complex things, like math, science, history, law, government, the Constitution, medicine and honesty.

The question that made him flip out was posed by CBS reporter, Weijia Jiang. She merely asked for clarification on comments made by Jared Kushner about why the federal stockpile was "ours" and did not belong to the states. Trump REALLY disliked being asked to explain what Kushner, the Idiot Prince, meant. So what is the natural response? Lashing out, attacking the questioner, arrogance, rage and above all, abject stupidity.

"When he says 'our,' he's talking about our country," Trump snapped. "It's such a basic simple question. You ought to be ashamed."

We have truly the worst president serving in office at the absolute worst time.

#ButHerEmails