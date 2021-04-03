Politics
Park Cannon Faces Up To 8 Years In Prison - For Knocking On A Door

"This is America. And we have to keep on knocking," said Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon to Joy Reid.
By Ed Scarce
Georgia legislator Park Cannon was arrested last week for knocking on the door while Governor Kemp signed a controversial voter restriction bill. Cannon faces two felony charges which carry up to 8 years in prison. For knocking on a door.

As she told MSNBC's Joy Reid,

"The only thing etched in my mind are two things:

Why were they arresting me?

And the photo of 6 all white men under a photo of a plantation taking away Black and Brown voters' rights as well as all voters' rights."

Source: Yahoo

Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

“I felt as if time was moving in slow motion,” Cannon said, fighting back tears as she described the details of the incident. “My experience was painful, both physically and emotionally, but today I stand before you to say as horrible as that experience was ... I believe the governor signing into law the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country is a far more serious crime.”

It was the first time Cannon has spoken publicly about the incident since her arrest. Video of her knocking on the door to Kemp’s office before being forcibly removed by police went viral on social media, drawing further attention to the new restrictions on voting.
...

She told reporters Thursday that she is facing eight years in prison for those charges, which she called “unfounded.” Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr did not respond to a request from Yahoo News for comment for this story.

Park’s attorneys say the Democratic legislator is now raising money for her legal defense on a GoFundMe page titled “I Stand With Park.”

The fund’s initial goal is set at $1 million, and the page says that “any remaining funds will be used to protect Voting Rights.”

