Comedian Vows To Break The Law In Georgia — Handing Out Snacks And Water

Corey Ryan Forrester, with a message for his internet followers that he's signed up for a dangerous, covert operation: handing out snacks and water for those waiting in line to vote in Georgia. Forrester's reasoning is that because he's "a white boy," they "ain't gonna do shit to me." And even if arrested it doesn't matter, because he'll just make bail immediately anyway and get a ton more Twitter followers. Forrester challenged others to follow suit. "Use your white privilege for good, motherf*ckers and go help out." That's what's happening in Georgia is bullshit and everybody knows it.