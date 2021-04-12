What Every Conservative Campaign Video Looks Like To Me

Corey Forrester packs a lot of jokes into a minute and half about conservatives, some of which don't even sound like jokes at all these days.

"I'm a conservative and I believe in the three G's: God, Guns, and that Jews should stick to comedy."

"I've never worn a mask. I want my wife to see my face when I tell her she can't wear pants."

"Call me old-fashioned but if I'm elected they ain't gonna teach evolution in school."

"The "now times" make me scared in my "squishy think think spot" because there's just so many things I don't understand...and if I'm elected, you'll be allowed to SHOOT those things!"

