Whacko C-Span Caller: 'No Racial Problems Until Obama Took Over’

The great political philosopher "Frank on the C-Span Republican Line" wants us to know that there was no racial division in the land until Barack Obama was elected president.
Frank also credits, um, police violence, for racial harmony in the 1970's. I am not making this up.
Frank also has strong opinions about Donald Trump's tax returns.
And as president, what does taxes have to do with being a president? Not a damn thing. If you go back to the original, George Washington never gave taxes. Thomas Jefferson never gave taxes. Abraham Lincoln never gave taxes.
I want Frank to have a long weekend vacationing with David Brooks and other pundits who think the Republican Party is their chardonnay sipping friends on Capitol Hill. It's not. It's Frank.