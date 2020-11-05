Whacko C-Span Caller: 'No Racial Problems Until Obama Took Over’

The great political philosopher "Frank on the C-Span Republican Line" wants us to know that there was no racial division in the land until Barack Obama was elected president.

Frank also credits, um, police violence, for racial harmony in the 1970's. I am not making this up.

"FRANK": I’ve been hearing all these stories and it’s garbage. Trump never said nothing about the military and this is the greatest president we ever had. Every American should be proud. I grew up in the ’60s in the Bronx. There was never race problems from 1971 because the cops went in and kicked butt, from ’71, ’72 after Vietnam.

Frank also has strong opinions about Donald Trump's tax returns.

So he didn’t make no money for the whole — for the last four years. So that’s why his tax returns are that. For the other years, he was paying hundreds of millions of dollars that no one knows, that’s why Trump won’t give his taxes. And as president, what does taxes have to do with being a president? Not a damn thing. If you go back to the original, George Washington never gave taxes. Thomas Jefferson never gave taxes. Abraham Lincoln never gave taxes.

I want Frank to have a long weekend vacationing with David Brooks and other pundits who think the Republican Party is their chardonnay sipping friends on Capitol Hill. It's not. It's Frank.