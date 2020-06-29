Politics
Flailing Trump Tries To Deny Briefings About Russian Bounties On US Troops

The stable genius claimed ignorance with regard to Russian bounties put on the heads of our troops which makes him derelict in his duty-- again.
By John Amato
On Friday, The New York Times reported that Russia's intelligence agency offered bounties to the Taliban on US troops for killing them during our peace talks with Afghanistan.

The report said US intelligence briefed Donald Trump and his administration on this evil action, but for months they did nothing about it except to keep it from the American people while Trump tried to get Putin accepted back into the G7.

These reports were backed up by the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and the Washington Post.

The only idiotic dodge the Trump team of buffoons could devise was to claim he was never briefed on this very important topic.

The truth has been revealed.

On Saturday the outgoing press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made this outrageous claim.

"The Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” she said.

Earlier this morning Trump weighed in about being clueless on Russia's murderous actions.

I guess Sean Hannity was not available to spew such an asinine defense on Trump's behalf.

No matter what the White House or Trump says, these things are true:

  1. If Trump was briefed and did nothing then he is derelict in his duty and should be removed from office.
  2. If Trump wasn't briefed then he is derelict in his duty and should be removed from office.

Trump has made it very clear to Americans that presidential daily briefings are an annoyance to him and his administration officials have gone to great lengths to try to keep him interested in them by even going as far as drawing pictures for him to look at.

But since Trump wraps his arms around the military and calls himself the law and order president this appears to be the one topic he is aware of.

Shame on him.

It's unconscionable that a sitting President of the United States would know more about the ratings of cable TV and his favorite morning and evening shows on Fox News than he is about the safety of our troops abroad. Here's a fact:

He's unfit for this office. Not only did 22 Americans die for his loyalty to Vladimir Putin, but now he's lying about the most basic duty he has as president.

