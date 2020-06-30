Associated Press: White House Knew About Russian Bounties In Early 2019

White House officials knew in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia offered bounties to the Taliban for American deaths, a full year earlier than has been previously reported. We also know that Trump can't or won't read, and refuses to pay attention to anything he doesn't want to hear. Via the Associated Press:

The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.

The White House did not respond to questions about Trump or other officials’ awareness of Russia’s provocations in 2019. The White House has said Trump was not — and still has not been — briefed on the intelligence assessments because they have not been fully verified. However, it is rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of a doubt before it is presented to top officials.

Bolton declined to comment Monday when asked by the AP if he had briefed Trump about the matter in 2019. On Sunday, he suggested to NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump was claiming ignorance of Russia’s provocations to justify his administration’s lack of a response.

“He can disown everything if nobody ever told him about it,” Bolton said.