AP: Trump Was Briefed About Russian Bounties On Troops Back In 2019

This was a year earlier than previously known.
By Susie Madrak

According to the Associated Press, the White House knew early in 2019 and Trump was given a written briefing (which he probably didn't read) about the Russian bounties on American troops:

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.

The White House did not respond to questions about Trump or other officials’ awareness of Russia’s provocations in 2019. The White House has said Trump was not — and still has not been — briefed on the intelligence assessments because they have not been fully verified. However, it is rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of a doubt before it is presented to top officials.

They're saying Trump was "unaware." Well, of course. If you train your advisers not to tell you anything mean about your best friend Putin because they know you will throw a tantrum, they're going to avoid setting you off. But you do know how to read, don't you, Donald?

I guess all those golf trips cut into your reading time.

