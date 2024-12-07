Maria Bartiromo Finally Admits Jobs Market Report Is Strong

Since Biden was in office, Maria and her cavalcade of MAGAts attacked every positive aspect of Biden's excellent economy.
Maria Bartiromo Finally Admits Jobs Market Report Is Strong
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 7, 2024

Earlier this morning Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo finally gave President Biden kudos for his economic prowess by saying today's jobs report was good news.

The Queen of MAGA didn't mention President Biden at all, but this is the first time I can remember when she actually called the jobs report strong without trying to pick it apart to make it look weak in one form or another

"The Dow Industrial is now up 19 points. Earlier, we showed you the markets were lower going into the number. Obviously, this is better than expected, and it is good news. It is good news, and that's how it's playing out on Wall Street," Bartiromo said without a scowl on her face.

"Well Maria I'm not surprised, I mean ding dong the witch is dead, small business owners are cheering and they are starting to hire again," Ortiz said, ignoring the incredible job creation of Biden.

Biden created more jobs in a three-year period than any other president.

Investopedia reports, "Joe Biden is on the verge of making history: If job creation continues on its current trajectory through January, he will be the first president under whom the economy added jobs every month he was in office." Take that in for a minute.

Bartiromo and her MAGAt's attacked Biden's stock market gains and job creation at every turn these last four years.

They lie like the wind.

Biden has created over 15 million jobs, but the Beltway media bowed down to right-wing outlet attacks that heaped daily doses of criticism and scare tactics to drive down Biden's poll numbers because of the COVID supply chain issues.

As Rupar states, it's the end of an era. Now, Traitor Trump will hail every single positive tick in the markets as an incredible achievement.

