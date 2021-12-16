Dem Congressman Doesn't Sugarcoat It: Jim Jordan Is A Traitor

No mincing of words by Ruben Gallego, a former Marine who is on the House Armed Services Committee
By John AmatoDecember 16, 2021

Rep. Ruben Gallego, a former marine who fought in Iraq and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday, that Jim Jordan's text message to Mark Meadows proves he's a traitor.

Jordan suggested that Mike Pence commit an illegal act.

"Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor, " Gallego said.

He continued, "He's a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for quite a while, and now we actually have it in text."

Gallego said, "We shouldn't be surprised, why is anybody surprised? We saw it on the floor" when Jordan was saying their were fraudulent votes in Arizona.

"He made up lies on the House floor, so how are we surprised right now?"

Then Gallego warned the entire country, "There's a slow-moving coup that is happening right now all over this country that are lead by the Jim Jordan's.

"The coup is ongoing, the traitors are still there, " he said.

Can you imagine if Gym Jordan had been allowed to be part of the Select Committee investigating the insurrection?

His only function for House Republicans was to cause disruption and chaos on the committee.

After his seditious message was revealed, Jordan would have been asked to testify on his own Committee. If he refused, he'd be subpoenaed and most likely had been held of Contempt of Congress.

All those participating in the coup must be exposed.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue