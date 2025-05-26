'I Feel Great': Fox News Anti-Biden Panel Derailed By Dem's Cancer Reveal

Democratic strategist Lucy Caldwell undermined a Fox News panel criticizing former President Joe Biden by revealing she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

During Sunday's MediaBuzz program, conservative pundit Clay Travis argued that Biden would have had to step down during his second term because of recently diagnosed prostate cancer.

"And I just think we're very lucky as a country that Donald Trump is in office because otherwise, I think Joe Biden would have to step down and Kamala Harris would be elevated," Travis said. "And we just saw that the nation, overwhelmingly, all 50 states, moved against her compared to 2020."

"So I'm thankful for Trump," he continued. "I feel like we dodged a bullet."

"Clay is not a urologist or an oncologist," Caldwell replied. "I am actively a cancer patient right now. I also feel great."

"You don't know what is going on with your cancer from one moment to the next," she added. "Joe Biden was just diagnosed. The fact that his doctors don't have all the information does not necessarily reflect that there's a cover-up. Cancer is a treatment. They're all different. And it's evolving moment to moment. You don't know."