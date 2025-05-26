'I Feel Great': Fox News Anti-Biden Panel Derailed By Dem's Cancer Reveal

Democratic strategist Lucy Caldwell undermined a Fox News panel criticizing former President Joe Biden by revealing she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.
By David EdwardsMay 26, 2025

Democratic strategist Lucy Caldwell undermined a Fox News panel criticizing former President Joe Biden by revealing she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

During Sunday's MediaBuzz program, conservative pundit Clay Travis argued that Biden would have had to step down during his second term because of recently diagnosed prostate cancer.

"And I just think we're very lucky as a country that Donald Trump is in office because otherwise, I think Joe Biden would have to step down and Kamala Harris would be elevated," Travis said. "And we just saw that the nation, overwhelmingly, all 50 states, moved against her compared to 2020."

"So I'm thankful for Trump," he continued. "I feel like we dodged a bullet."

"Clay is not a urologist or an oncologist," Caldwell replied. "I am actively a cancer patient right now. I also feel great."

"You don't know what is going on with your cancer from one moment to the next," she added. "Joe Biden was just diagnosed. The fact that his doctors don't have all the information does not necessarily reflect that there's a cover-up. Cancer is a treatment. They're all different. And it's evolving moment to moment. You don't know."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon