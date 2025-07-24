Cancun Ted Compares Latest Obama Witch Hunt To Pearl Harbor

Sorry Ted Cruz, but you're just making yourself look like a bigger laughing stock than we knew you were already. As we've already discussed here, the knives are now out to try to distract from Trump's Epstein problems, with DNI Tulsi Gabbard doing Trump's dirty work tossing lots of red meat to Trump's base, and Sen. Ted Cruz decided to get in on the action on this Wednesday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox.

Cruz started things off by lying, like all of them are, and conflating Russia tampering with voting machines and election infrastructure, with Russia interfering in the election, which they did, before making a completely the completely ridiculous comparison between their witch hunt and Pearl Harbor.

INGRAHAM: Senator, are we going to actually see people held accountable here? CRUZ: Look, I hope and pray that we do, and I hope that the Justice Department fully investigates this. What's critical that Tulsi Gabbard made public is not that that people put out allegations that Putin wanted Trump to win. It's that they were lying and knew they were lying. That that's what's explosive here is that their repeated testimony to Congress was false, and you go through some of the facts that Tulsi put out. So August 31st, 2016, a DHS official tells former DNI James Clapper that there was "no indication of a Russian threat to directly manipulate the actual vote count." That's what they're saying in August of 2016. September 2nd, 2016, the FBI said it was "uncomfortable," implying that there was definitive information that Russia intends to disrupt our elections. September 9th, the intelligence community concluded that "Russia was probably not trying to influence the election by using cyber means." September 12th, same thing. December 7th, December 7th after the election, here was Clapper's talking points written, "Foreign adversaries did not use cyber attacks on election infrastructure to alter the US presidential election outcome." December 8th, Obama's presidential daily briefing, here's what it said. "We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure." So all the way up to December 8th, over and over and over again they say no Russia, no Russia, no Russia, and then December 9th. December 9th there's a meeting with DNI Director Clapper, with National Security Adviser Susan Rice, with Secretary of State John Kerry, and with Deputy FBI Director McCabe in which they reverse their positions altogether and they all come out to say Russia, Russia, Russia, that's why Trump got elected and I'll tell you this December 9th meeting. FDR famously said December 7th is a date that will live in infamy. Well, December 9th should be a day that will live in infamy, because this is a moment when senior members of our government decided to lie to the American people and to sabotage President Donald Trump, who'd just been elected by the American people.

There should be accountability for all of these dangerous lying Republicans, and I'd love to see Obama and the members of his administration they're slandering sue the hell out of all of them.

Here's more from Media Matters on what we've been watching over on Fox: Trump’s latest attempt to defuse the Epstein revolt: Point supporters at common enemies:

The same day Trump’s lawyers filed their suit, former Fox contributor and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard offered even more grist for the right-wing media mill. In a story served up to Fox as an exclusive, Gabbard claimed to have uncovered documents proving “a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government” which aimed “to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup.” She suggested that figures including Obama “must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” and said she was referring the documents to the Justice Department. Leaving nothing to subtext, Trump subsequently posted to Truth Social an AI video featuring Obama beng arrested and imprisoned. Those documents, however, demonstrate nothing other than Gabbard’s own ignorance and/or malice. They show that Obama received an intelligence report that Russia had not hacked election systems to change vote totals in the 2016 election — which is consistent with what the Obama administration said publicly at the time — then asked for and subsequently received another intelligence report detailing other actions taken by the Russian government in an effort to influence the election. That effort, according to the intelligence community, the Justice Department, and a Senate committee helmed at the time by current Secretary of State Marco Rubio, included hacking and releasing Democratic emails. Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy, in a withering piece at National Review, described Gabbard’s argument as a “frivolous” attempt to further Trump’s “foolish stance” that Russia had not tried to influence the 2016 election via “overwrought and misleading” language and “thundering claptrap.” But her attacks served to reignite years of conspiracy-mongering about the Russia “witch hunt,” and thus were credibly regurgitated elsewhere on the right, including by Fox’s stars, with some echoing Gabbard’s demagogic language about purported “treason.” Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly posted Fox clips and articles from right-wing media hyping the purported scandal.

And, as Acyn posted on BlueSky, Hannity had a different opinion about Russia interfering back in 2019.