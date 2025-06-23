Clip Resurfaces Of Trump Accusing Obama Of Wanting War With Iran

Republicans' talking points are contradicting themselves now, and from their past remarks, with the ridiculously ignorant 'no wars' president' mantra that MAGA rang out during Donald Trump's last campaign. Trump did watch with glee on TV when his supporters went to battle at the Capitol on January 6 to keep him in power, so we all knew that he wasn't and isn't a peace-loving president. Trump sicced ICE on American communities, then deployed the Marines on US soil.

A clip has resurfaced from 2011 displaying his utter hypocrisy while Barack Obama was president, accusing him of wanting to start a war with Iran.

Trump said, “Our president (Obama) will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate.” He said that Obama would do this because he's "weak and ineffective."

Last night at nearly 8 PM, Trump wrote on Truth Social that strikes had been "completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

It's not just Trump, but all of his enablers are complicit, and there are a lot of them. Tulsi Gabbard, for example, in late October of last year:

.@TulsiGabbard: A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and it's a vote for war, more war, likely WW3 and nuclear war.



A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars, not start them.🔥 pic.twitter.com/TvluC8auXf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

J.D. Vance, who thinks he's super bright since he's the stable genius's right-hand man, said on 'Meet the Press' today, “We’re not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”

So, if Iran dropped bombs on our nuclear sites, that wouldn't be an act of war, you overrated self-described hillbilly?

In 2023, Vance said he would not support military action against Iran. However, last week, he said, "The president has earned some trust on this issue."

And now, War is peace:

JD Vance: "We do not want war with Iran. We actually want peace." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-22T14:09:02.270Z

All of this was done without congressional authorization. I'll leave you with this: