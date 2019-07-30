California Requires Trump's Tax Returns For Ballot Eligibility

California Governor Gavin Newsom is tossing the gauntlet at Trump's feet.

On Tuesday, Newsom signed a law requiring that all presidential candidates submit five years of income tax filings to be eligible for the ballot. To secure a spot on California’s presidential primary ballot in March, returns must be submitted by late November.

“As one of the largest economies in the world and home to one in nine Americans eligible to vote, California has a special responsibility to require this information of presidential and gubernatorial candidates,” Newsom said in a statement, after signing the bill. “These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence. The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest.”

Will this be tied up in the courts? Is it unconstitutional? I like this thinking:

It seems like it ought to be but Article II states "Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors" so it would be a rather remarkable piece of judicial reasoning. — Jay McKinnon (@opendna) July 30, 2019

Here is a counterpoint:

I don’t disagree with @RalstonReports here. Waste of time, won’t impact Trump at all. Can easily be replicated by Rs (who control many swing state legislatures) in ways in which it could do real harm. https://t.co/Fnub4S4jiu — Steve Singiser (@stevesingiser) July 30, 2019

And this analysis:

Since every candidate is ABLE to produce returns, this probably passes constitutional muster. Trump's better argument, IMHO: that federal tax return privacy law preempts contrary state laws. (Yes, I'm a lawyer.)



Good article on the applicable law here: https://t.co/qHyLPpxazQ https://t.co/pjFXCz96gr — M.S. Bellows, Jr. (@msbellows) July 30, 2019

One thing is guaranteed: Trump will absolutely take it to court.