California Requires Trump's Tax Returns For Ballot Eligibility

California Governor Gavin Newsom is tossing the gauntlet at Trump's feet.
On Tuesday, Newsom signed a law requiring that all presidential candidates submit five years of income tax filings to be eligible for the ballot. To secure a spot on California’s presidential primary ballot in March, returns must be submitted by late November.
“As one of the largest economies in the world and home to one in nine Americans eligible to vote, California has a special responsibility to require this information of presidential and gubernatorial candidates,” Newsom said in a statement, after signing the bill. “These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence. The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest.”
One thing is guaranteed: Trump will absolutely take it to court.