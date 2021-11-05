Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Nikki Haley Demands Trump's Tax Returns, Cognitive Test

Nikki Haley trying to 'own the libs' backfired for the former Trump UN ambassador as she targeted Traitor Trump.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Thursday's David Brody The Water Cooler program, Nikki Haley attacked members of Congress in leadership positions (many of whom are, admittedly, senior citizens) by demanding they have cognitive tests after they release their tax returns.

CBN reporter David Brody, a mainstay with Pat Robertson, attacked President Biden's mental health as every Republican does, and demanded the press see his medical records.

Of course Brody ignores all of Biden's town halls and appearances since he's been elected so they can lie and lie and lie.

Unfortunately for him, his guest didn't cooperate exactly as he would have liked.

Nikki Haley responded, "Rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation"

“That if you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power — whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president — you should have some sort of cognitive test. Just like you have to show your tax returns, you should have some sort of health screening so that people have faith in what you’re doing,”

Ageist attacks don't sit very well for anybody except Republicans these days, but unknown to Haley, she put Traitor Trump directly in those crosshairs too.

Will Haley push to finally see Trump's tax returns before he declares he'll run again?

Not a Mensa member, Trump wouldn't be able to get away with his "Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” responses to claim he's a cognitive and stable genius.

Who needs a cognitive test now? Nikki Haley has all the memory of an average Republican voter!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team