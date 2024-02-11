Haley Misstates 9/11 Attack Date After Calling For Cognitive Tests

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley seemed to forget the date of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, moments after calling for mental fitness tests for presidential candidates.
By David EdwardsFebruary 11, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley seemed to forget the date of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, moments after calling for mental fitness tests for presidential candidates.

During a Sunday interview on CBS, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan noted that Haley was pushing the cognitive tests.

"You have made mental acuity a signature issue for your campaign for the better part of the past year," Brennan observed. "You're handing out paper copies now of a cognitive assessment. When do you plan to take it?"

"I have no problem taking it," Haley insisted. "And what I've said is we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for 50 and up."

Haley suggested that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had been "diminished" by age.

But moments later, it was Haley who couldn't remember the date of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"The last thing we ever want to do is side with Russia," she said during a defense of NATO. "What we always need to remember is America needs to have friends."

"After September 10th, we needed a lot of friends," Haley added. "We can never get to the point where we don't need friends."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon