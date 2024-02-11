Haley Misstates 9/11 Attack Date After Calling For Cognitive Tests

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley seemed to forget the date of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, moments after calling for mental fitness tests for presidential candidates.

During a Sunday interview on CBS, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan noted that Haley was pushing the cognitive tests.

"You have made mental acuity a signature issue for your campaign for the better part of the past year," Brennan observed. "You're handing out paper copies now of a cognitive assessment. When do you plan to take it?"

"I have no problem taking it," Haley insisted. "And what I've said is we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for 50 and up."

Haley suggested that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had been "diminished" by age.

But moments later, it was Haley who couldn't remember the date of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"The last thing we ever want to do is side with Russia," she said during a defense of NATO. "What we always need to remember is America needs to have friends."

"After September 10th, we needed a lot of friends," Haley added. "We can never get to the point where we don't need friends."