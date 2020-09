A new ad from the Lincoln Project got Trump worked up yesterday.

The ad taunts Trump as a ratings failure.

Uh oh, Donald. Bad news. The ratings are in for your convention. It’s not pretty. Joe Biden beat you. By a lot.

Democrats beat you in ratings every night, except one. When your wife was giving a speech. Ouch. That’s gotta be awkward at the dinner table.

Even FOX said you were low energy. We know it’s different now. You’re tired. It’s hard to keep your …. ratings …. up.

You used to get applause. Now, get ready to hear ‘You’re fired.'