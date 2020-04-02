New Ad Goes After 'Fox And Fiends' For Covid Disinformation

The Lincoln project just released a new video ad that bashes the entire cast of Fox News hosts and guests who've been passing misinformation, lies, and Trump propaganda about the coronavirus.

Co-founder Jennifer Horn writes:

From Sean Hannity calling the coronavirus a ‘hoax’ to Ainsley Earhardt calling this the ‘safest time to fly’ to Laura Ingraham accusing those trying to sound the alarm of trying to gain ‘cheap political points,’ FOX News has become nothing more than a propaganda outlet for Donald Trump,” said Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project.

--

The network consistently reports lies and unverified information as fact. Their “coverage” of the coronavirus pandemic has revealed just how low they are willing to go to remain in Trump’s good graces. By repeating the ignorant statements made by Trump and parroting his dangerously incorrect ramblings about the deadly virus, they have placed their audience at grave risk.

Here at CrooksandLiars.com we've been meticulously documenting many of the misstatements, bizarre conspiracy theories, exaggerations, lies and narcissistic praise of Trump by Donald and his media minions.

They do so in an effort to downplay and normalize Trump's horrific reactions in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the five weeks before he decided to listen to his medical professionals.

George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson are co-founders of the Project as well...

Here's another good one from them: