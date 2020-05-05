Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Fumes When He Sees New NeverTrump Ad: 'They're All LOSERS!'

Trump was watching Tucker Carlson last night when 'Mourning in America' played.
By Ed Scarce
1 day ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Trump referred to Kellyanne Conway's husband, George, as a "deranged loser of a husband, Moonface." Might be an escalation of sorts for Trump. I don't know. I don't really follow his Twitter tantrums.

Source: Washington Post

George T. Conway III, prominent attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been trying with only modest success to provoke President Trump’s Twitter wrath for the better part of his presidency. He finally succeeded close to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

What set Trump off was a video, sponsored by the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump super PAC that Conway co-founded with other Republicans and former ones. The video, released Monday, lays responsibility squarely at Trump’s doorstep for the severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the deaths and economic damage.

Tens of thousands nationwide have died of the “deadly virus Trump ignored,” says the video, called “Mourning in America,” inspired by President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” 1984 campaign ad.

Considered a classic of the genre, the Reagan reelection ad showed happy prosperous Americans, smiling, going to work and getting married. It ended with the words: “It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

And where did Trump see the ad? Why on his beloved state television, Fox News.

He weren't a happy camper, no sir.

George Conway promises more to come.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Kellyanne Conway Bashes Husband On Fox Business

Kellyanne Conway Bashes Husband On Fox Business

Kellyanne Conway finally addressed her husband's very public and personal attacks against Trump and saying she wished he do it privately and attacked the media for covering her marriage and then tried to take the mantle of being the [...]
Mar 21, 2019
By John Amato

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.