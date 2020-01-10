Anti-Trump Group Takes On Evangelicals

I wish Democrats would put together an ad like this but it might just be better coming from the Lincoln Project, a group of never-Trumpers who aren't afraid to call it like they see it.

George Conway tweeted out a shortened version of the video above with the warning from Matthew 7:15 about false prophets and wolves in sheep's clothing. It won't play with all evangelicals, but it will with enough of them to make a difference.

The ad opens with Robert Jeffress and Paula White (among others) praying over Trump and calling him "chosen." It then contrasts the things he says and does with their absurd pronouncements. It's brutal. And effective.

Watch the full video above, and be aware that it isn't safe for work, thanks to Donald Trump.