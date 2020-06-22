Media Bites
The Lincoln Project Mocks Trump's Size

Their new ad has some not so subtle double-entendres.
By Ed Scarce

An ad titled Shrinking really doesn't leave much to the imagination, does it?

Source: Mediaite

The Lincoln Project ad begins by showing a single Trump supporter, holding a MAGA sign alone in a sea of blue seats.

“Hey Donald…your rally in Tulsa was a flop,” says the ad’s female narrator. “You’ve probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected — it sure wasn’t as big as you promised.” The voice goes on to call Trump “shaky” and “can’t keep your polls up.”

“You talk a big game, and can’t deliver. Sad. Weak. Low energy. Just like your presidency. Just like you.”

Many of the immediate reactions to the ad on Twitter noted the frequent size-based insults, but just to make sure to drive the point home, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt retweeted the ad with a comment, “Enjoy. Shrinkage.”

Rick Wilson, another Lincoln Project co-founder, was even more direct.

“The Trump campaign’s limp performance last night in Tulsa certainly got the attention of the nation,” Wilson told Mediaite. “His problems seem to be mushrooming, and he’s clearly suffering from some serious electoral dysfunction.”

And of course...

