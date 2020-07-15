Colbert's Cartoon Team Take The Piss Out Of Rick Wilson & The Lincoln Project

If you watch closely, about half way through this interview, Rick Wilson gets angry and you wonder if he's just going to get up and leave. He doesn't, but you can just tell he's seething inside. Their argument that Wilson and the rest of the Lincoln Project are just another bunch of savvy grifters, looking to make quick money working against a failed administration that devastated the United States in Trump, as opposed to working for a failed administration that devastated the United States in George Bush has real resonance among liberals. And Rick Wilson didn't like that one little bit. No sir, he did not.

Source: The Week

It doesn't appear Rick Wilson, the longtime Republican strategist who helps run The Lincoln Project super-PAC, knew he was walking into an ambush when he agreed to speak with the cartoon news anchors on CBS's Tooning Out the News, executive produced by Stephen Colbert. The Lincoln Project has been received warmly by many on the left for its ruthless savaging of President Trump. And the interview started out in that vein — until Wilson called Trump "a whining bitch addicted to Twitter," and "Inside the Hill" cartoon anchor Sarah Sabo (Maureen Monahan) jumped in, deadpanning: "Yes, he is a bitch. That is the biggest insult, comparing someone to a woman — I hate us." Co-anchor Richard Ballard (Addison Anderson) started the battering in earnest by noting that seven members of The Lincoln Project's leadership (though not Wilson) are alumni of George W. Bush's campaign, adding, "I gotta say, we really miss Bush: He always did what was right for the country — and that country being Saudi Arabia." Things got increasingly uncomfortable from there, with Ballard, Sabo, and their color commentators highlighting Wilson's past tweets about liberals then digging into The Lincoln Project's use of its millions in donations. The coup de grâce was with a Lincoln Project–style video on the "savvy grifters" at The Lincoln Project. Wilson did not appear amused, but there was a slightly lighter moment at the end.

They also provided this helpful chart for distinguishing between the recent Republican presidents.

And unlike some on the right, Rick Wilson doesn't delete his old tweets, apparently.