New Lincoln Project Ad 'Transfer' Thanks Trump For Taking Off The Mask

This new Project Lincoln ad tells Trump what his legacy will be.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for taking off the mask.

"Thank you for threatening America with violence when you lose. Demanding only your votes are counted. For trying to rig this election, and intimidate voters.

"For embracing the tactics of the tyrants you admire. For trying to use that tactics against the American people, thank you for making sure every American know exactly who and what you are.

"Because we're perfectly aware you aren't joking, and you're not trolling anybody. The future you and your pet senators want is just as it appears, but your time is nearly up.

"Your legacy and your place in history awaits. A legacy of failure, a blight on our history.

"Defeat is coming. Accountability is coming. We are coming."