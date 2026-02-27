Trump Pals Push ‘National Emergency’ Excuse To Control Elections

The Washington Post has the scoop: “Pro-Trump activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election as a basis to declare a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting.”

Not surprisingly, you have to read through several paragraphs before Jeff Bezos’ Post gets around to letting us know how bogus that claim is, without actually saying so. The article states, “A 2021 intelligence review concluded that China considered efforts to influence the election but did not go through with them.”

The Post names only two of the so-called “pro-Trump activists.” Florida lawyer Peter Ticktin is one. He represents incarcerated felon Tina Peters, the Colorado woman convicted of trying to tamper with voting machines. Ticktin got Trump to issue a fake pardon for Peters. So he’d probably have no trouble getting the Sore Loser In Chief to declare a fake national emergency just in time to try to steal the midterms. “Ticktin said he’s had ‘certain coordination’ with White House officials but declined to specify, citing safety concerns,” The Post said.

The other schemer named in the article is Jerome Corsi. We know his shenanigans going all the way back to the Swift Boaters for George W. Bush. Corsi was also part of the Barack Obama birtherism BS and the smearing of murder-victim Seth Rich, according to The Post.

But I will bet you dollars to doughnuts, as my mother used to say, that Supreme Court spouse and wannabe 2020 election stealer Ginni Thomas is involved as well as 2020 fake-elector schemer John Eastman. God only knows how many Fox Newsers have signed on, too.

Trump laughably claimed to have “searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject,” in a February social media post. “I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order,” he also posted, as per The Post.

The Post article concludes by noting that a majority of American adults, 54%, oppose having the federal government take over election administration and vote-counting in certain states.

But we all know that the fascist Trump regime only cares about power, corruption and lining their pockets. They don’t care a fig about public health or welfare, much less public opinion.