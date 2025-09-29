Trump Looks Foolish: US Strikes Didn't Take Out Iran Nuclear Capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu told Fox News that US strikes against Iran were never intended to take out all of their nuclear program, which contradicts what Trump continually said after he announced the bombing raid on Iran.

In June, Trump repeatedly hailed the US attacks and said "key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”

HOST: So, are you saying, sir, that not all of the enriched uranium was destroyed during the 12-day war or by those strikes from B-2 bombers? BIBI: Sure. No, we knew that in advance. In fact, our whole plan before and after the United States decided to join us took into account that we wouldn't get these 450 kilograms of enriched uranium. We knew that. What we were targeting is the capacity to make more of those, of that enriched uranium, and also the attempt to weaponize it.

Will the media even bother asking Trump to comment on Netanyahu's claims, saying US strikes were never intended to take out all of Iran's enriched uranium?

Trump knew the bombings did not produce the results he celebrated. And when anyone dared to question it, he attacked them.

Trump will not be happy over Netanyahu's proclamation. And on Fox, no less.