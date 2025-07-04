This Awful Mistake Will Haunt Her For The Rest Of Her Life

This fraud who pretended to be one of the last reasonable Republicans. Remember when Murkowski was *so concerned* she might leave her party, become independent!? Now she votes to destroy the lives of millions
By Cliff SchecterJuly 4, 2025

Lisa Murkowski--she of the 1000 mile stare when called out on her dirty backroom deal to throw us to the wolves, should go to hell. This fraud who pretended to be one of the last reasonable Republicans. Remember when Murkowski was *so concerned* she might leave her party, become independent!? Now she votes to destroy the lives of millions for Peter Thiel to get a tax cut for whatever cyborg parts he's shopping for, the fucking weirdo.

Murkowski's a quieter arsonist. Her deal to raise Medicaid funds for Alaska, while passing massive Medicaid cuts for the rest of us..let me translate without bullshit, corporate-media euphemisms: SHE IS LETTING AMERICANS DIE TRAGIC, UNNECESSARY DEATHS—17MM will lose healthcare, three millio their SNAP--or FOOD.

She may be worse b/c she knows better. Knows Trump’s a thug, is compromise and what the legislation does, Murkowki's the same traitor as the rest of MAGA. Don't let her live it down, publicly, ever (be loud, but peaceful).

Watch the video, with my commentary on her. As I bet you'll guess, it's not nice. But sure AF is deserved.

Discussion

