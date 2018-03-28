Trump's Number One Problem? The Base Is Waking Up

First up, let's not forget that Ann Coulter is building a lifeboat for herself and her brand that she can walk away from her part in electing Donald Trump without a scratch.

Maybe she shouldn’t have written a book called ‘In Trump We Trust’ https://t.co/Y4kJvwtJoR — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 28, 2018

And her over-the-top freak out about the spending bill is definitely causing some Trumpsters to question their loyalty. They've masturbated to so many Coulter book jackets, how can they think rationally about actual immigration policy?

Just kidding "The Wall" isn't about immigration it's about White Supremacy everybody knows that.

But monuments take real money and a monument of this size and scope isn't actually possible. They have zero plans on how to acquire the land upon which to build it, and when even the Fox News Crotch Couch is willing to say so, well...

So yesterday in WaPo Eugene Robinson pointed out the problem for Trump and then was asked about it on The 11th Hour:

BRIAN WILIAMS: Eugene, it may be why you have a Pulitzer Prize. But you write very thought-provoking columns. [Quoting this column] "President Trump's most urgent political problem doesn't involve Robert S. Mueller III, Stormy Daniels or the hundreds of voters who marched for gun control. It's that his die-hard supporters might be starting to realize how thoroughly he has played them for suckers." Defend your thesis. EUGENE ROBINSON: Well, after the president signed the spending bill on Friday, which does not fund the massive big beautiful border wall that he planned to build but does fund Planned Parenthood. Some of the loudest and most caustic voices on the far right lit up and started to light him up. I believe it was Ann Coulter who tweeted "Congratulations President Schumer." These are voices that the Trump base listens to. You know, he has talked a big game. But on this issue on which he has connected so viscerally with his base, disgracefully in many ways, I would think. Immigration, highly emotional issue. He hasn't built his wall. And yet he -- he expects continued support. And one wonders again. You know, you could go broke, predicting that Donald Trump's base will abandon him. One can't predict that. But he is not totally immune to the laws of political physics, and in fact, if you tell people long enough I'm going to do x and you don't do what you promised to do, you know, they might not go against you, but they might not come out for you.

How much you wanna bet they conveniently lose their MAGA hats and tell everyone they're "independents, who never liked the tweeting"?