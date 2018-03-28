Brace Yourself, Trumpsters: 'Outnumbered' Is Doubting Your 'Wall'

Things are not looking good for the Monument to White Supremacy known in Trump circles as "The Wall."

When the crotch couch over at "Outnumbered" takes to managing expectations by pointing out little details like, the US government doesn't own even a fraction of the land needed to dig the holes to START a wall, let alone have negotiated the funding for the multiple eminent domain lawsuits that will inevitably be brought, let alone have the funding needed to build 25 miles of wall instead of 2000.

Or, as Judge Napolitano said, "The budget that was signed last week to which a lot of conservatives objected, paid for 25 miles of a wall that the president wants to be 2000 miles long, did not pay for any of the acquisition of real estate. You can't put a shovel into the earth until you own the earth."

The Wall was never going to work, never going to be paid for, and never going to be a thing.

"Build The Wall" was a Cambridge Analytica tested three-word phrase that got bigoted voters to the Republican primaries. It served its purpose.