Carlson Claims McCarthy Is 'Puppet Of The Democratic Party'

With friends like these, Kevin...
By John AmatoApril 27, 2022

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson show, the Fox News host claimed Elise Stefanik and Minority leader Kevin McCarthy are both "puppets of the Democratic Party."

Republicans are in a glorious rapture that Elon Musk bought Twitter, attacking anyone that isn't thrilled with his taking over the company.

During his opening segment, Carlson was claiming that right-wing voices are being censored and shadowbanned by Big Tech, but then he reversed course and claimed Republican members in Congress also support wingnut censorship as well.

New audio played on CNN from Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans admitted they were furious after the January 6 insurrection, which is leading to the QAnon meltdown.

Carlson said, "Congressman Kevin McCarthy from California told his close friend Liz Cheney (emphasis on Liz) that he hoped the social media companies would censor more conservative Republicans in Congress."

It appears Tuckems is alluding to complaints McCarthy had about Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, and Mo Brooks, who were continuing to tweet violent and racist rhetoric after January 6.

(Carlson whined that Trump had already been silenced by big tech, although we see Trump all over the place...)

Carlson said McCarthy wants to force disobedient lawmakers off the Internet.

"Quote, 'can't they take their Twitter account away, too?'

"A man who in private? He sounds like an MSNBC contributor. If Republicans don't get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy and one of his highly liberal allies like Elise Stefanik is likely to be Speaker the House."

Carlson cried, "That means we would have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party."

Let them fight.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue