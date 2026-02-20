Department Of Education Pulls Back After Losing DEI Court Case

The Department of Education dropped their appeal of a federal court ruling that blocked the department from requiring colleges to eradicate all race-based curriculum, financial aid and student services or lose federal funding.

The court battle was over a 2025 Dear Colleague letter that declared race-based programming and policies illegal. If institutions didn’t comply within two weeks, federal officials threatened to investigate and pull federal funding.

We all saw what happened. Going to absurd lengths to comply, colleges bent over backwards to wipe all traces of intentional diversity.

First Amendment advocacy groups and the DEI leaders who still remain in higher education said it was a "major victory" for public education. Democracy Forward, the legal group that represented educators in the case, went as far as to say that it marks the “final defeat” of Trump’s effort to censor lessons and scrub student support programs.

Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, said the ruling should encourage those affected by the Epstein administration “unlawful crusade against civil rights” to keep fighting.

The finality of this ruling against the Trump admin's illegal anti-DEI policy seems like a pretty big deal: "the district court issued a final ruling today, permanently invalidating the directive and preventing the government from enforcing, relying on, or reviving it.." www.aclu.org/press-releas... — Crystal Fleming クリスタル (@alwaystheself.bsky.social) 2026-02-18T21:56:24.545Z

A federal court ruling stopping the Trump Administration from using funding threats to punish schools that uphold DEI will remain in place. Efforts to coerce schools into abandoning equity failed. Civil rights are not optional — and they must be protected. — Attorney Ben Crump (@attorneybencrump.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T16:03:11.927Z