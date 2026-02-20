Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Freedonia, Revisited
By TengrainFebruary 20, 2026

Above, The Marx Brothers perform, This Country's Going To War from Duck Soup. No reason it came to mind.

The Dean's Report suggests that Prznint Stupid is about to wag the dog; thanks a lot xxx-Prince Andrew!

The Establishment ™ Bar agrees with the Dean's Report and adds to the argument.

This Is Not Cool reports on the most powerful crime syndicate in history.

The Message Box tells us about the dangerously dumb plan to steal the midterms.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia gives us eight murals to make us smile.

Today in History: in 2005 Dr. Hunter S. Thompson left us with some of the best political writing of the modern era. I wonder what he would be writing about if he was still with us?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon