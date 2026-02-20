Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Marx Brothers perform, This Country's Going To War from Duck Soup. No reason it came to mind.

The Dean's Report suggests that Prznint Stupid is about to wag the dog; thanks a lot xxx-Prince Andrew!

The Establishment ™ Bar agrees with the Dean's Report and adds to the argument.

This Is Not Cool reports on the most powerful crime syndicate in history.

The Message Box tells us about the dangerously dumb plan to steal the midterms.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia gives us eight murals to make us smile.

Today in History: in 2005 Dr. Hunter S. Thompson left us with some of the best political writing of the modern era. I wonder what he would be writing about if he was still with us?

