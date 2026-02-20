Self-hating Closet Case Declares 'Women Are Made To Be F*cked'

I don't normally like to write about Nazi incels, but occasionally Nick Fuentes just says something to his zillion followers that really must be mentioned, and in the context of his self-loathing incel existence, too.

Right Wing Watch caught this bit of misogyny from him, and it deserves a response from a woman.

He begins with his thesis and main point he wants to convey to all his neo nazi incel listeners.

"Women are made to be fucked, literally."

He goes on. "That is what it is. Act, potent. We are act, they are potential. They have eggs, we have sperm. Sexual act actualizes the potential, makes a baby. That is what, they are made for that."

There's more, because he's definitely getting off in his incel way on denigrating women. "They're made to be bred. They're made to have kids with," he declared, before clarifying.

Okay, they exist for sex. Women exist for sex, Fuentes went on. "That is why they are mothers, or they are whores, or they are nuns, end of list."

And here he comes to his conclusion:

Women are either mothers, whores, or nuns. No other options. There are no female philosophers. There are no female inventors. There are no female generals or billionaires. They are mothers, whores, nuns, end of list.

Honestly, the points he makes are unworthy of debunkery, even if I felt like it. The more concerning piece of this is the message he's sending out to listeners, giving. His incel army has a permission structure to rape women, because after all, they were "made to be fucked." What do you think all those anxious too-online incels are doing with that message?

But just for the record, there are indeed female philosophers.

There are indeed female inventors.

There are indeed female generals.

There are female billionaires. Taylor Swift, anyone?

There are many mothers. I am one. None of us deserves what Nick Fuentes dished out. He denigrates all women, reducing them to a vagina and little more. It is this attitude and this permission structure that permeates our politics. It's one of the reasons Kamala Harris lost, and it was also a factor in Hillary Clinton's loss. If women were considered as men's equals, Trump would be in prison, and President Hillary Clinton would have had 2 terms before turning it over to President Kamala Harris.

In the process of this rant, Fuentes made a fool of himself. Which, to be fair, wasn't a difficult task.

via RightWingWatch on BlueSky