Supreme Court Tosses WI Voting Maps In Outrageous Decision

While we were watching Republican senators viciously haze a Biden SCOTUS nominee, the conservatives on the highest court were up to no good -- using the shadow docket to overturn redistricting law to cement white control of Wisconsin. This is a BFD:
No one in the legal community expected this, because it so blatantly overturns precedent and ignores the Purcell principle that the court will allow no last-minute changes to election rules.
The Wisconsin Legislature's emergency application to SCOTUS objected to the fact that Evers' maps would increase the number of state Assembly districts in the Milwaukee area with majority Black voters from six to seven, claiming that "the plan's maximization of majority-minority districts" is unconstitutional.
SCOTUS agreed -- again, in a shadow docket with no actual legal argument! Which seems to indicate that they're in a panic to help Republicans retain control everywhere they can.
The high court's unsigned majority order said that the state court "committed legal error in its application" of previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions "regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection" and the Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965, a federal law intended to prevent racial discrimination in voting.
Nichols noted that in her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor described the majority's ruling as "unprecedented." In his assessment, Nichols said that "it's also wrong."