2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Supreme Court Gives Republicans 2 Big Wins - Voting And Donor Identity Secrecy

The Trump-heavy Supreme Court gave 2 huge wins to conservatives on serious issues.
By Red Painter
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The Supreme Court ended its 2020-2021 term on Thursday with a bang, releasing two opinions that pleased conservatives and further chipped away at democracy.

MSNBC's Pete Williams reviewed the two SCOTUS decisions in the clip above. The first opinion, a major blow to the Voting Rights Act, rules that Arizona's restrictive law banning ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting, among other things, is legal. The second opinion threw out the donor disclosure law in California that aimed to make donations to charities accountable to ethics investigators, especially those dark money donations to 501(c)(4) organizations.

Twitter had thoughts:

This is further proof that we need to expand the Court to balance out the 2 stolen seats. Allowing it to stand as a 6-3 conservative majority will only allow our country to slide further into fascism, with no guardrails to protect the rights of every American to participate fairly in our democracy.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team