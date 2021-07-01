Supreme Court Gives Republicans 2 Big Wins - Voting And Donor Identity Secrecy

The Supreme Court ended its 2020-2021 term on Thursday with a bang, releasing two opinions that pleased conservatives and further chipped away at democracy.
MSNBC's Pete Williams reviewed the two SCOTUS decisions in the clip above. The first opinion, a major blow to the Voting Rights Act, rules that Arizona's restrictive law banning ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting, among other things, is legal. The second opinion threw out the donor disclosure law in California that aimed to make donations to charities accountable to ethics investigators, especially those dark money donations to 501(c)(4) organizations.
This is further proof that we need to expand the Court to balance out the 2 stolen seats. Allowing it to stand as a 6-3 conservative majority will only allow our country to slide further into fascism, with no guardrails to protect the rights of every American to participate fairly in our democracy.