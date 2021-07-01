Supreme Court Gives Republicans 2 Big Wins - Voting And Donor Identity Secrecy

The Supreme Court ended its 2020-2021 term on Thursday with a bang, releasing two opinions that pleased conservatives and further chipped away at democracy.

MSNBC's Pete Williams reviewed the two SCOTUS decisions in the clip above. The first opinion, a major blow to the Voting Rights Act, rules that Arizona's restrictive law banning ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting, among other things, is legal. The second opinion threw out the donor disclosure law in California that aimed to make donations to charities accountable to ethics investigators, especially those dark money donations to 501(c)(4) organizations.

Twitter had thoughts:

SCOTUS conservative majority is quite literally making it easier to buy an election and harder to vote in one — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 1, 2021

Can Democrats read this decision and tell me HOW THE HELL either the For the People Act, the John Lewis Act, or anything else, PASSES CONSTITUTIONAL MUSTER IN FRONT OF THIS SCOTUS?



HOW. HOW??? EXPAND THE COURT OR YOU GET NOTHING — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

If you are cheering today's SCOTUS decision, something is wrong with you. I suggest you do some deep introspection. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 1, 2021

Sam Alito has contempt for American democracy. So does John Roberts. Alito is nothing more than a partisan tool. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 1, 2021

Today’s #SCOTUS decision begs the question of whether the Court, with its two stolen seats, now serves more as an impediment to progress and Constitutional law than a guardian of them. This country must seriously consider court reform if we want to preserve our democracy. — Russ Feingold (@russfeingold) July 1, 2021

This is further proof that we need to expand the Court to balance out the 2 stolen seats. Allowing it to stand as a 6-3 conservative majority will only allow our country to slide further into fascism, with no guardrails to protect the rights of every American to participate fairly in our democracy.