Kudlow And Jordan Cheerlead Unelected ‘DOGE Brothers’ Doing Away With Federal Protections

Jordan and Kudlow salivate over unelected Musk and Ramaswamy taking a wrecking ball to the work of “unelected bureaucrats.”
By NewsHound EllenDecember 7, 2024

On the one hand, it’s funny to see Rep. Jim Jordan and Larry Kudlow whining about “unelected bureaucrats” implementing federal regulations as they drool over unelected billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, with no experience in public policy, getting power over all of them.

What’s not so amusing is that Jordan and Kudlow are really itching for a modern-day feudalism, i.e. putting the billionaires in charge of everything and putting the rest of us at the mercy of their life and death decisions.

First, Jordan thanked Musk for “stopping the censorship industrial complex” and for “what he has done to defend the First Amendment.” In fact, Apartheid immigrant Musk’s “interpretation” of free speech is that “you are free to say whatever I want said” and "I’ll do what I can to squelch what I don’t like." It’s a huge reason millions have fled his social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

That kind of fascist/feudalist version of the First Amendment is what Jordan loves.

Next, Jordan cheered Musk’s dodgy, dishonest and outsized role bankrolling the Trump campaign.

As I’ve written previously, the real purpose of Musk’s and Ramaswamy’s work is to pay for more tax cuts for the wealthy by cutting services for the rest of us.

So far, the unqualified billionaires have targeted such life and death programs as veterans’ health care, opioid treatment and water infrastructure to help pay for their tax cuts.

Jordan said, “I like what they're - where they're headed. I think this is going to be real helpful to our country.”

Kudlow said the “regulatory state is the modern version of socialism,” with “unelected bureaucrats” “running the economy” without “a mandate from the Congress,” the Constitution or the taxpayers.

“Yeah, the key word in there is ‘unelected,’” Jordan crowed, with unintentional irony. “Not a single one of them ever put their name on a ballot, had to go answer to we, the people, to the voters, to the taxpayers, and yet they run our lives. That drives me - that's not how our constitutional system works.”

“So I think that certainly Vivek and Elon understand that fundamental dynamic about how our system, the best system ever, our country the best country ever, how it's supposed to operate,” Jordan continued.

If you think either Musk or Ramaswamy were chosen because of their understanding of the federal government then I’ve got a Trump University diploma to sell you.

