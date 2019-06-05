Pelosi: Trump's Tariffs Are Based On Mexico As 'Enemy'

Nancy Pelosi is calling out the Trump White House on multiple levels for their stupid tariffs on Mexico.

At her Wednesday press conference, the House Speaker read from the official White House document that proposed tariffs on Mexico based on The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This act was passed in 1977 and was used to freeze the assets of the Iranian government as they had held Americans hostage at the US embassy in Tehran.

This law allows for economic punishment for "enemies," not "allies."

But Trump is definitely interested in portraying everyone to the south of the US as an enemy. And he's following in the footsteps of Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour:

On Friday, May 31st, Tucker Carlson's' White Power Hour labeled our closest neighbor and ally as a hostile foreign power to defend Trump's moronic idea of imposing tariffs against Mexico if they don't fix the migrant problem that he can't.

Carlson opened up his program by announcing Trump's tariff plans against Mexico starting on June 10th.

Carlson admitted that prices likely would go up to the American people for many of the goods that they purchase as well as hurting the US economy overall because of these actions.

"But we want to impose them anyway," Carlson said.

And then he went on a warlike tirade against our southern neighbor.

"When the United States is attacked by a hostile foreign power, it must strike back. And make no mistake Mexico is a hostile foreign power," he declared.

This is a call to arms. Immigration is not a military assault, jackass.

Then Tucker weighed in on his hatred of the immigrant community and minorities in general.

"For decades the Mexican government has sent its poor north to our country. This has allowed that country's criminal oligarchy to maintain power and get even richer but at great expense to us. The flood of illegal workers into the United States has damaged our communities, ruined our schools, burdened our health care system and fractured our national unity."

He went on and on and if you believed him then you'd believe Mexico is the root of all our problems, the snake offering up an apple to Eve, the bane of our existence.

They are not.

Trump and his sycophants will go to any lengths including declaring war on Mexico to defend his petty actions.

As Nancy Pelosi said earlier, Mexico isn't an enemy of the state. And she knows why Trump is doing this:

PELOSI: It's wrong. I don't even think it rises to the level of policy. I think it's notion-mongering ... it's really, well, let's face what it is: It's a distraction from the Mueller report. And it's served its purpose. Here we are.

UPDATE: Oh gee, look who's weighed in against Trump. (Please clap.)

1. Tariffs on Mexican products are a massive tax on American consumers.

2. Tariffs will eliminate the chance to modernize North American Free Trade Agreement.

3. Mexico retaliation will hurt American farmers and manufacturers.

4. Tariffs are really bad politics for reelection. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 5, 2019

Frances Langum contributed to this post.