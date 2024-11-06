How Americans Coped With Election Night Stress

An American Psychological Association Poll reported 69% of Americans feel significant stress about the 2024 Election. No kidding?

We went to social media to find examples of how Americans managed their election night anxiety. Spoiler alert? Stress eating and drinking alcohol are the top two ways people coped.

Stress Eating and Drinking

I’ve now entered stress eating on election night territory. pic.twitter.com/S4EPjjUzOt — Lisa Kaplan, Councilmember (@CM_LisaKaplan) November 6, 2024

I’m so fvcking nervous.

Ordered a whole pizza for myself and need a shot to calm down ???‍♀️?? pic.twitter.com/mO1XMfsjpA — Lila (@LilaL_Hrv) November 6, 2024

I have a personal policy of never drinking on my own at home in #theskyapartment, but tonight I'm making an exception.



Cheers to my bestie @katebristow on the West coast, whom I know is doing the same 🍸 ❤️ 🤞 🇺🇸#ElectionStress #ElectionMartini @MONKEY_47 pic.twitter.com/I5yGLlSwvY — cindygallop.eth (@cindygallop) November 6, 2024

Channel Stress Into Legos or Poems

Why yes, I did buy an entire lego set to distract myself from the stress of an election night. Why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/nmxcrMCjwu — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) November 5, 2024

‘Twas the night before Election Day, when all through the U.S.,

All the voters were stirring—there was a lot of stress!

Tomorrow #SwiftiesForKamala will go vote with joy & care,

In hopes that Kamala will be our first female president, and we can say “it was rare, we were there!” — Swifties For Kamala (@Swifties4Kamala) November 5, 2024

Dogs and Cats Soothe Election Fears

In case anyone needs a balm for the election stress today: please enjoy my bebes who someone just called the Ineffable Fursbands pic.twitter.com/9U9gMejYqc — Riley ☥ (but spooky) (@rileyisokay) November 5, 2024