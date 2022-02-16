Bartiromo: Russia 'Hostilities' A Ruse To Distract From Hillary Clinton

The Fox Business host gave a whacko QAnon-type explanation... because they just can't quit Hillary.
By John AmatoFebruary 16, 2022

During multiple segments on Morning's with Maria on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo ridiculously claimed Biden's White House created this Russia problem to distract America from HILLARY!!! supposedly hacking Trump.

It's a false flag!

Tommy Tuberville, who, don't forget, is a sitting United States Senator in the Republican Party, said all that has to happen is for Ukraine and Russia to sit in a room and work it out. That's high-level Republican foreign policy right there.

Bartiromo said, "What about this hysteria that the State Department went through all weekend?

Maria made believe the State Department ginned up the Ukraine tensions that amounted to nothing.

"Is this a ruse, was this whole thing an effort to take everybody's attention away from what Hillary Clinton did?"

Huh? Russia has moved troops into the border, Maria. Are you suggesting Putin is helping Hillary Clinton by creating an invasion distraction?

Are you in need of mental help?

She continued, "And what we know to be a complete hoax over this Russia investigation. I know Jake Sullivan worked for Hillary Clinton and he was one of the people who were peddling this Russia collusion like for four years. And there he is now as NSA coming up with this hysteria and over Russia..."

This is a lie: Trump's people met with Russians over 100 times that were documented in Mueller's report.

Tuberville said he didn't trust Sullivan or Secretary of State Blinken as far as he could throw them.

That's nice -- especially during hostilities coming from Russia.

It's been proven that Durham's filing was used as fodder by Kash Patel for red meat for MAGA. The Murdochs are trying to squeeze every ounce of lies and deceit they can out of the nothing burger Durham filing.

Bartiromo is leading the charge of conspiracy degenerates on Fox News.

Here's more of Maria's insanity.

