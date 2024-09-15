This Is An Actual Post From The Unserious GOP Nominee For President

Donald J. Trump is unhappy with Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars and a self-made billionaire, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President after the debate that the former President lost to the Democratic nominee. Even worse for Lumpy, Swift reminded her fans to register to vote.

"Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" she wrote on Instagram. "I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift included a link to Vote.gov, a site that helps people register and verify their registration status. That post with the link drove over 400,000 people to Vote.gov.

Trump took to Truth Social to write, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

I'm sure the feeling is mutual, Donald.

The little manlet unleashed that bizarre post after he wrote, in part, "All rich, job creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID."

Sure thing, buddy.

Xitter lit up:

A real post from Trump’s Truth Social account: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” pic.twitter.com/nUJGu4Xavu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2024

Trump posting “I hate Taylor swift” after his internal polling numbers dropped pic.twitter.com/4LBQR6jcCG — bena... (@benalives12) September 15, 2024

Just so you can see the “I Hate Taylor Swift” Truth Social post is real. pic.twitter.com/QQeeNp9Fhz — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 15, 2024

Imagine an adult posting "I hate Taylor Swift" on social media. This is not a serious person. — Luke Epplin (@LukeEpplin) September 15, 2024

I hate Taylor Swift coming from the smallest man that ever lived. pic.twitter.com/J70ONA3ivY — Squishys Mom 🗽🇺🇸💙 (@Squishy_CatMeow) September 15, 2024

Everyone knows that posting “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” is not good politics. But no one is surprised, and no one expects this man to be able to exercise any degree of self control in any situation. Half the country nonetheless thinks this man is a great leader they should get behind. pic.twitter.com/9ojtRAUNsb — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 15, 2024

🎶Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate.🎶 https://t.co/cAc0AkJ3xy — Dave Murray (@DMurray711) September 15, 2024

Says the smallest man who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/0CpyGvhsuk — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 15, 2024

Fifty-one more days of this, you guys.