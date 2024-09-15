This Is An Actual Post From The Unserious GOP Nominee For President

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" I'm sure the feeling is mutual, Mr. Big Brain, sir.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 15, 2024

Donald J. Trump is unhappy with Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars and a self-made billionaire, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President after the debate that the former President lost to the Democratic nominee. Even worse for Lumpy, Swift reminded her fans to register to vote.

"Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" she wrote on Instagram. "I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift included a link to Vote.gov, a site that helps people register and verify their registration status. That post with the link drove over 400,000 people to Vote.gov.

Trump took to Truth Social to write, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

I'm sure the feeling is mutual, Donald.

The little manlet unleashed that bizarre post after he wrote, in part, "All rich, job creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID."

Sure thing, buddy.

Xitter lit up:

Fifty-one more days of this, you guys.

Discussion

