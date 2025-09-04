Corrupt James Comer Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Exonerated Trump

During a hearing with the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and staunch Trump defender claimed convicted liar and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, “exonerated” Donald Trump during her interview with Justice and Democrats are furious over it.

Rep. Fernandez demanded an investigation into why a vicious and unrepentant sex trafficker of underage girls was gifted a transfer into a prison with better conditions after she requested a pardon from Demented Donald.

Fernandez put the question to Gomer Comer, who feigned outrage and then boasted that Maxwell had exonerated Trump of any wrongdoing in the Epstein saga.

The more the Democratic Congresswoman pressed, the meaner Comer became.

"Will you commit to having a hearing to determine why she was moved to a more favorable conditions after that interview?" she asked.

Comer's response was laughable.

COMER: We'll have a hearing to determine the crimes that were committed. The hearing's gonna be geared towards seeking justice for the victims, not scoring political points like you all want. This is not a political point. We're concerned about the victims.

Every action Rep. Comer has taken since Republicans gained control of the House has been political. Comer ranted by previous administrations and forgot to mention the first Trump administration. Comer began agitated that he was asked to find out why Maxwell was treated royally as a scumbag sex offender.

Comer's rant turned ludicrous entirely when he said this:

COMER: You want to have a whole hearing, a whole entire hearing not about the victims, not about a government coverup, not about human trafficking, but about Maxwell, who you all were begging to be deposed, and I did the subpoena, now you're mad because she exonerated Trump.

Lying liars gotta lie.

In her interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell only claimed that "Trump had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern."

That is far from being exonerated if you take the word of true scum looking for a Trump pardon.

Fernandez reclaimed her time from the lamebrained Comer.

FERNANDEZ: The question wasn't about, shouldn't we do all these things, but this is something very specific that indeed, as I understand, the victims raised today, they're outraged that this has happened. And it is indeed a re-traumatization when somebody who has done such horrible things is then treated favorably. under these conditions, and I think that's where it's at.

Comer never agreed to a hearing.

Maxwell is an apex predator and knows how to stroke Trump's ego since she had a long standing relationship with him and as The Daily Beast reported, "She also said, 'I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now...I like him, and I’ve always liked him.'”

The victims want to know why she was treated so generously.

James Comer cares not for the victims and only has eyes for the doddering fool, so his reaction (or inaction) was expected.