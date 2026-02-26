The DOJ Will Investigate Itself Over Omitted Epstein Reports. Problem Solved!

Nothing says "total transparency" like the Department of Justice suddenly discovering they may have accidentally-on-purpose mislabeled Epstein-related documents and left them out of a high-profile public release. And sure, this doesn't make Trump look any guiltier (wink-wink).

The DOJ has just announced that it will take a good, hard look at whether some interview reports got a little too creatively categorized during their review process, resulting in their super-mysterious, not-at-all-obvious absence from the Epstein file dump.

This bombshell of a completely predictable non-explanation comes after ABC News and other outlets had the sheer audacity to actually do journalism and notice that the DOJ seemed to have quietly sat on dozens of pages of witness notes — notes that, according to Rep. Robert Garcia, relate to an alleged victim who accused Donald J. Trump of assaulting her as a minor. We can't imagine how that particular paperwork got "improperly tagged."

But have no fear — the DOJ has vowed to release anything they find was misfiled, ABC News reports. Because apparently the world's most powerful law enforcement agency operates on roughly the same organizational system as a college student's first apartment, and these things happen all willy-nilly.

"As the Department of Justice has consistently said and has done since the January 30, 2026 publication of the Epstein files, if any member of the public, including victims, reported concerns with information in the pages, the Department would review, make any corrections, and republish online," a DOJ account wrote on Xitter.

"Several individuals and news outlets have recently flagged files related to documents produced to Ghislaine Maxwell in discovery of her criminal case that they claim appear to be missing," it added. "As with all documents that have been flagged by the public, the Department is currently reviewing files within that category of the production. Should any document be found to have been improperly tagged in the review process and is responsive to the Act, the Department will of course publish it, consistent with the law."



Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, reviewed unredacted evidence at the Department of Justice on Monday and determined that the DOJ illegally withheld FBI interviews. You don't say.

Garcia writes, “Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice. Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes. Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation into this."

Oversight Democrats were all over the DOJ's post:

The Department of Justice continues to change its story. The facts are clear: documents related to a survivor who accused Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein of abuse when she was a minor are missing from the released files.



The Oversight Committee subpoena from last August does… https://t.co/eDRhJ16ijj — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) February 25, 2026

As of early 2026, less than 1% to about 2% of the estimated total data of the Epstein Files has been released. That's illegal, but not that legalities matter with this administration.