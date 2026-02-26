Fox's Gutfeld Wants To Deport Ilhan Omar For Daring To Confront Trump

On the same day we saw VP Vance announcing they were going to illegally halt $250 worth of Medicaid funding to Minnesota, the viewers of Fox's The Five were treated to this racist tirade by Greg Gutfeld, who apparently wants to see Rep. Ilhan Omar deported for daring to speak out about Trump's DHS thugs killing American citizens during Trump's State of the Union speech.

GUTFELD: The equation for me is simple. The angrier and more sullen than Dems are, the more effective and successful Trump's policies are. It's almost like watching that carnival game where you take a large mallet, and you hit the lever, and it rings a bell.

It's like anything Trump says, his success is measured by this explosion of envy and resentment that you see on the other side. In every instance, Dems become like the villain in the climax of a movie where the hero saves the town and gets the girl. The evil conspirator is glaring from a police car window. Sometimes at the end, he'll smile and go, you know what, maybe he is right after all. But they never will.

Trump's figured out the secret sauce. If you want to do America right and own the libs, just succeed. Because the Dems hate your success and will reveal their dark hearts by not applauding the good things you do. So you help the country. You own the libs. It's like a win win.

Last, I have to point out Ilhan Omar. She repulses me and I'm trying to find out why, because she's not on attractive. It's... she has an unusual amount and kind of anger.

She has no right to that level of rage in the United States of America, the country who gave her corrupt ass a new life. It's not like she's a homeless Vietnam vet who can't get services and should be enraged at the government. She should be kissing the ground she walks on instead of spitting on it.

And her anger is also reminds me of the radical who given power would destroy you. She would show no mercy for you if you were below her. Like the look on her face is somebody who would step on your neck instead of giving you a hand.

And that is not the kind of person we should have in our leadership. It's not the type of person we should have in this country. And if we find out that she screwed up on her immigration stuff, she's got to go.

MCENANY: Yeah. She should be thanking President Trump for finding fraud in her district.