Fox's Kayleigh McEnany Big Mad Sandwich Guy Got Acquitted

Spare me your feigned outrage when you've got nothing to say about the thugs Trump pardoned that assaulted officers on January 6th. Here's former Trump spokes-liar Kayleigh McEnany and current assistant Department of Homeland Security secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin, whining on McEnany's show this Saturday about Sean Dunn, the guy who chucked a sandwich at an one of Trump's border patrol thugs being acquitted after Pirro's ridiculous overreach backfired.

MCENANY: Tricia, I do want to move on to some news that came out this week. There was an individual, his name was Sean Dunn, who flung a sandwich at a CBP officer. He calls it a harmless gesture. He was acquitted by a jury, despite it being pretty clearly on video what he did. Let's listen to what he said in the wake of that exoneration by a jury.

DUNN: And that night I believe that I was protecting the rights of immigrants. And let us not forget that the great seal of the United States says, pluribus unum. That means from many, one. Every life matters no matter where you came from, no matter how you got here, no matter how you identify. You have the right to live a life that is free. Thank you.

MCENANY: He didn't answer that question. What message does that send when you could just throw sandwiches at CBP officials?

MCLAUGHLIN: What an embarrassment. Can you imagine assaulting a federal officer and then getting up grandstanding wagging your finger at the American public? The American people have a right to safety and security. That's exactly what the federal officers in Washington DC, letter ICE law enforcement, CBP officers are bringing to American streets every single day and this is as they're facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them.

And it gets even worse than throwing a sandwich. We're seeing terrorist attacks against them. People shooting at them, rocks being pummeled at them. It's no laughing matter and this is just another despicable example of people putting dangerous rhetoric out there that put our law enforcement in danger.

MCENANY: You teed me up perfectly. Dangerous rhetoric. So you have the guy throwing a sandwich. Let's just let him off. No worries, throw sandwiches at law enforcement officers.