DISGUSTING: Baby Kidnapped By ICE Returned With Bruises

A man was taken into custody by ICE agents after having a seizure, leading to the 1 year old baby in his car being kidnapped.
By Red PainterNovember 9, 2025

ICE, Trump's personal Gestapo, has reached truly disgusting levels of sociopathy, this time after a 1 year old baby was kidnapped by agents and returned to family members with a giant bruise on it's face. LITERAL KIDNAPPING AND CHILD ABUSE!

The horrific scene unfolded after ICE took a baby after swarming a car and forcibly removing and detaining the driver in Los Angeles this past Tuesday.

"When I picked up my granddaughter from the federal agents, she had a dirty diaper, a bruise on her face, and was developing a rash. She was exhausted and cried… My heart aches knowing this could happen to others, to my kids, or even me, despite being U.S. citizens.”

This is a ONE YEAR OLD BABY GIRL. She is an AMERICAN CITIZEN. She was clearly hurt, as she returned home with a BRUISE ON HER FACE! Was she hit? Slapped? Punched?

This is where we are now. Federal agents are abusing helpless children.

Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff.bsky.social) 2025-11-08T15:26:54.379Z

The only thing coming from the government is excuses and justifications. How much do you want to bet Stephen Miller got a hard-on from this story? Nothing turns him on more than the suffering of innocent children.

