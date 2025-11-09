DISGUSTING: Baby Kidnapped By ICE Returned With Bruises

ICE, Trump's personal Gestapo, has reached truly disgusting levels of sociopathy, this time after a 1 year old baby was kidnapped by agents and returned to family members with a giant bruise on it's face. LITERAL KIDNAPPING AND CHILD ABUSE!
The horrific scene unfolded after ICE took a baby after swarming a car and forcibly removing and detaining the driver in Los Angeles this past Tuesday.
"When I picked up my granddaughter from the federal agents, she had a dirty diaper, a bruise on her face, and was developing a rash. She was exhausted and cried… My heart aches knowing this could happen to others, to my kids, or even me, despite being U.S. citizens.”
This is a ONE YEAR OLD BABY GIRL. She is an AMERICAN CITIZEN. She was clearly hurt, as she returned home with a BRUISE ON HER FACE! Was she hit? Slapped? Punched?
This is where we are now. Federal agents are abusing helpless children.
The only thing coming from the government is excuses and justifications. How much do you want to bet Stephen Miller got a hard-on from this story? Nothing turns him on more than the suffering of innocent children.