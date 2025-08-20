The Farce Of Norwalk: ICE Loses Parking Spot, Finds Rage

Insane and fucking infuriating:

Yes, you read this correctly. ICE—that phalanx of masked men who believe themselves to be the last bulwark between the republic and collapse—was denied the sacred right to park at the Norwalk Police Dept. The local police chief, retaining a sense of constitutional decency, told the federal peacocks to flap elsewhere.

No badge, no courtesy. No warrant, no parking.

For a normal agency, an inconvenience. For ICE, an institution whose moral compass was seemingly crafted by Gestapo on a bender? Heresy. So, with pride bruised and SUVs presumably overheating, double parked on Main Street, the agents threw a tantrum. Unfortunately, Ricardo and Nunez Chavez, 2 brothers, happened to be driving their red pickup on Norwalk’s Main Street. More significantly, the Chavez' have Latino features.

That’s all it took for the Trump tyrants to erupt.

