Grothman Blames Liberal Elites For Missing Trumpstein Files

Rep Glenn Grothman went on C-SPAN to talk about the State of the Union address. The fact that many of the victims of the Trumpstein scandal were in attendance, which led to a discussion of the missing parts of the Trumpstein files. Talk about a WTAF moment:

HOST: Representative Grothman, you are on the Oversight Committee. In attendance last night, several members of the guests that were invited, victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Your committee is investigating that. What more do you think needs to be done on this front?

GROTHMAN: Well, we want to look in. I think one of the things we ought to be doing is looking for other people who can give us more information. You know, I'm going to be present. I intend on Friday when we depose President Clinton. I don't think he's the most honest person in the world, so I don't expect to get a lot of breaking news out of him. But perhaps some of the other characters who are around Epstein Island, the other characters who staffed Jeffrey Epstein's airplane, will be more forthcoming and tell us a little bit more that's out there.

You know, we've heard of a lot of famous people who've already been caught in this net. We know, you know who the problems are, but I think there are a lot of people I'd like to yet know. I do think that perhaps early on, some of those files disappeared. But you know it, it says something about the elite of this country, and it seems largely we're dealing with liberal elite, though not exclusively. They're have very - their sexual mores are very different than that of the average American.

HOST: When you say, disappear. Can you elaborate on that?

GROTHMAN: Some, I think early on, and I'm saying going back over 10 years ago, I think when they went into Jeffrey Epstein's, I can't remember his apartment or offices or whatever, I think things were left unattended for a while, and that was wrong, and before we let you go.