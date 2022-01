It seems there wasn't much sympathy for Packers' quarterback and wingnut anti-vaxxer Aaron Rodgers following their loss to San Francisco Saturday night.

#ByeAaron and #COVIDiot have been trending on Twitter all night since the game. Here are some of the better tweets we've found mocking old COVID toes. Feel free to share yours in the comments section.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he can’t believe the #Packers lost. Probably wants to do his own research. — Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) January 23, 2022

The Wisconsin GOP is demanding an audit of the Packers loss last night and they are considering passing a new law that gives the Packers a 10 point lead at the start of all home games. #ByeAaron — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 23, 2022

I guess Aaron Rodgers is the very model of a non-Moderna quarterback — DrDinD 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DrDinD) January 23, 2022

I heard they hired a complete different set of referees and submitted fake paperwork to the NFL with a score saying the Packers won



Don't know if they had a plan to storm the league office, though #ByeAaron#ThrowRogan https://t.co/v8bfiGxma7 — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) January 23, 2022

In addition, the Wisconsin GOP is banning the teaching of Critical Choke Theory in all public schools. — Helis Bor (@helisbor) January 23, 2022

The Wisconsin GOP is passing a law that all Packers plays must be reviewed by Cyber Ninjas employees in a subterranean hidden location. — Boston Yankees Fan (@bostonsculler) January 23, 2022

The woke mob never came for Aron Rodgers as he claimed in past but the 49ers defense did. Next week Rodgers can watch the NFC Championship with his BFF Joe Rogan as these two multi-millionaire, white male celebrities trade stories about how "unfair" the world is to them#ByeAaron — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 23, 2022

Guess who just got more time to "do their own research..."?#ByeAaron pic.twitter.com/aZYkoloa5u — The Foncé Is Fully Vaxxed n' Boosted😷 💉 (@ChocnessMonsta) January 23, 2022