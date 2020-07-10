Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Matt Gaetz And Jim Jordan Are Trending On Twitter, But Not For Reasons They Wish

Yes, he and Jim Jordan are tools who wants to ban TikTok because it dunks on Trump regularly. But it's this awesome photo that has the Twitterverse a-flutter.
By Aliza Worthington
Matt Gaetz And Jim Jordan Are Trending On Twitter, But Not For Reasons They Wish
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan were in fine *cough* form Thursday. Gaetz was pissing vinegar about TikTok, because Gen Z are using it to destroy Donald Trump. The call to ban the popular app in the U.S. was widely mocked, as you can see below.

However, it was a picture of Gaetz and Jim Jordan, who apparently talked to the press after the closed-door hearing with ousted SDNY Attorney Geoffrey Berman, that really had people talking.

Twitter was off to the races.

But there was one tweet that made me both laugh and hate myself at the same time. Because it was funny! But it was also by...Matt Gaetz. GAH. Yes, I'm burying this confession and tweet at the bottom in the hopes that maybe you don't make it all the way down here.

If you do, don't worry. I still hate him with the the boundless capacity gifted to me by my conscience, and need for liberal street cred.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

With all the high-fiving about the TikTok kids punking the Trump campaign, I had to wonder if this meant that TikTok was an unabashedly great thing for politics. It's not.
Jun 23, 2020
By digby

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us