Matt Gaetz And Jim Jordan Are Trending On Twitter, But Not For Reasons They Wish

GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan were in fine *cough* form Thursday. Gaetz was pissing vinegar about TikTok, because Gen Z are using it to destroy Donald Trump. The call to ban the popular app in the U.S. was widely mocked, as you can see below.

Matt Gaetz should not have a job in the United States.



Patriots should delete him. — martinarichards (@martierichards3) July 9, 2020

However, it was a picture of Gaetz and Jim Jordan, who apparently talked to the press after the closed-door hearing with ousted SDNY Attorney Geoffrey Berman, that really had people talking.

GOP members leave Berman interview with a different view



“It was a lot of nothing. He talked about his removal from the position as creating delays and disruptions yet he would not cite any delays or disruption,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on Judiciary pic.twitter.com/Bd7oizW4Zq — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) July 9, 2020

Twitter was off to the races.

Matt Gaetz is taking this “adoption” thing too far. First, he adopts Nestor, 19, now some 56-year-old guy named Jim. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HmD31ax55L — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) July 9, 2020

Matt Gaetz looks like a stunt double for an extra in the movie Swingers, and Jim Jordan looks like an assistant wrestling coach who covered up a major sex abuse scandal pic.twitter.com/kxaxegG4dd — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 9, 2020

All I'm saying . . . Gaetz and Gym have never been seen at the same time as these two . . . . pic.twitter.com/AkFKLJ7Ayt — Dr. Implorable (@DocPGraham) July 9, 2020

Wiki bios list Matt Gaetz as 5’7” and Jim Jordan as 6’. Something seems off about that. pic.twitter.com/R53wicc3dk — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 9, 2020

Matt Gaetz looks like he’s about to testify against Fredo’s lost grandson in The Godfather Part 7. pic.twitter.com/DicJfuv6ck — Bryan Lee (@FamousBL3) July 9, 2020

Matt gaetz looks like an Undertaker who thinks he can become Godfather if he can just do one good job with the mafia. pic.twitter.com/hZIEC21103 — Dave Matt (@davematt88) July 9, 2020

Why doesn't @mattgaetz have an ivory handled cane? — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) July 9, 2020

But there was one tweet that made me both laugh and hate myself at the same time. Because it was funny! But it was also by...Matt Gaetz. GAH. Yes, I'm burying this confession and tweet at the bottom in the hopes that maybe you don't make it all the way down here.

If you do, don't worry. I still hate him with the the boundless capacity gifted to me by my conscience, and need for liberal street cred.

Legitimately curious about whether Jim Jordan is paying Matt Gaetz to dress this way in order to make himself look stylish by comparison. pic.twitter.com/GU8F2g2ABS — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 9, 2020