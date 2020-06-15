Politics
Twitter Brawl: Three Republicans Versus... Ron Perlman?

Senator Ted Cruz jumped into an online scuffle between Ron Perlman and Matt Gaetz and embarrassingly drafted Jim Jordan to fight the 70-year-old actor. Let that sink in -- Ted Cruz challenges Ron Perlman to a fight - With Jim Jordan.
By John Amato
Two of the dumbest Republican politicians ever, and that's saying something, tried to take down Trump critic and renowned actor Ron Perlman on Twitter.

It backfired magnificently.

And the Senator from Texas inserted the odious Jim Jordan into the Twitter spat.

Jordan, you will recall, is a former wrestling coach at Ohio State who has been implicated by many witnesses in knowingly remaining silent while his wrestling students were being sexually assaulted. Ted Cruz thought it was smart to namedrop Jordan as his gladiator. Really.

The fight started after US Soccer lifted the ban on players kneeling during the national anthem.

Then Perlman threw the nastiest douche bag of all Congressmen into the picture: Jim Jordan.

This scuffle somehow made Sen. Ted Cruz so mad that he challenged the now 70-year-old Ron Perlman to a fight -- with Jim Jordan.

For what it's worth, Trump is now a role model for Republican Senators? They certainly mimic his awful behavior on Twitter.

By the way, Ron Perlman at 70 years old is 6' 1" and fourteen years older than Rep. Jordan, but I'd bet on the actor all day, every day.

